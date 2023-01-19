Bears Sign Free Agent WR Joe Reed to Future/Reserve Contract

Bears sign WR Joe Reed to future/reserve contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears added some depth to their receiver room on Thursday. The team announced they signed Joe Reed to a reserve/future contract.

Reed was selected by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2020 draft, but hasn’t gotten on the field very much. Reed played in 11 games as a rookie, but spent the 2021 and 2022 seasons on the Chargers practice squad. In those 11 games, Reed made his biggest impact on special teams and had 21 kick returns for 435 yards. On offense he was only targeted once in the passing game, but wasn’t able to reel in the catch. He also carried the ball five times for 29 yards and a touchdown.

It’s unlikely Reed competes for significant playing time on offense with the Bears, but he could carve out a spot on special teams in some capacity. The Bears now have seven wide receivers under contract for next season: Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, Equanimeous St. Brown, Velus Jones Jr., Nsimba Webster, Daurice Fountain and Reed.

