Bears Sign Free Agent OL Dieter Eiselen, Per Agency

Bears re-sign OL Dieter Eiselen, per agency

The Bears are bringing back a depth piece on their offensive line. Dieter Eiselen signed a new deal to return to Chicago, according to his agency JL Sports.

Eiselen is a backup interior offensive lineman who saw some playing time on offense towards the end of the 2022 season. First, he played 28 snaps in a rotation with Larry Borom at left guard in Week 16. One week later, Eiselen was pressed into duty at right guard after both Teven Jenkins and Michael Schofield suffered injuries.

The Bears initially signed Eiselen as an undrafted free agent in 2020, and he spent the majority of the 2020 and 2021 seasons on the practice squad. He played in three games over those first two years with the team, but only saw limited action on special teams.

The Bears interior linemen under contract for 2023 now include Cody Whitehair, Lucas Patrick, Teven Jenkins, Borom, Ja’Tyre Carter, Doug Kramer, Alex Leatherwood and Eiselen.

