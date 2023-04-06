Bears Sign Free Agent DL Rasheem Green

By Alex Shapiro

Report: Bears sign free agent DL Rasheem Green originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears reportedly bolstered their defensive line on Thursday. According to Adam Schefter, Ryan Poles signed defensive lineman Rasheem Green to a one-year contract.

Green is a five-year NFL vet with 17 career sacks. He primarily played defensive end for the Texans last season, but sprinkled in some snaps at defensive tackle over the last two games of the season. Green spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks, where he bounced around from tackle, end and even a little outside linebacker.

Over his career, Green has typically played around 50% of a team’s defensive snaps. He took on a bigger role in 2021 when he played 67% of the Seahawks snaps. He’s also contributed on special teams, playing between 10%-18% of a team’s special teams snaps from 2019-2022.

The Bears had the worst pass rush in the NFL last season, in part due to a lack of pressure coming off the edge. This offseason, Poles has added two other defensive linemen to the mix: DeMarcus Walker and Andrew Billings.

