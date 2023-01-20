Bears Should Eye SMU Wide Receiver Rashee Rice in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: SMU wide receiver Rashee Rice originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Over the course of this football season, our focus in these player profiles keyed on likely first round prospects.

In owning the first overall selection in the 2023 draft, it’s possible that through trades the Chicago Bears may acquire additional high end picks. Between now and draft day, player evaluations will be fluid as these athletes compete in all-star games, the NFL combine and their prospective pro days.

A lesser known talent like Rashee Rice of SMU might be the type of player who emerges as a viable option for a Bears’ organization that could own a bevy of picks by the end of the first night of the draft. This week’s profile takes a look at a potential diamond in the rough in a position of need for Chicago.

Name: Rashee Rice

Position: Wide receiver

School (Year): SMU (Sr.)

Measurables: 6’2”, 206 lbs / 4.36 40-Time / 78” Wingspan

Career Notes: [2022] Second-Team All-American (AP, PFF); [2022] Biletnikoff Award Semifinalist; [2022] First-Team All-AAC (Coaches); [2021] All-AAC Honorable Mention; [2021] Second-Team All-AAc (PFF); [2021] Third-Team All-AAC (Phil Steele)

Best Game: An argument can be made for the first three contests of the 2022 season (North Texas, Lamar, Maryland) being the best stretch of games in Rice’s collegiate career. During those three contests, Rice caught 28 passes for 491 receiving yards and three touchdowns. There are plenty of examples of how well Rice acquitted himself throughout the 2022 campaign. Six times he exceeded 100 receiving yards in a game and on three separate occasions he registered double digit receptions in a contest. However, Rice may have saved his best effort for the last game of the season against conference foe Memphis. Rice generated 13 receptions, a personal best, for 147 yards, averaging 11.3 yards a catch and one touchdown in a win over the Tigers.

What he says about himself: “I’m going to prove to everybody that I’m a playmaker. I can play the wide receiver position at the highest level imaginable. I’m also going to prove that I’m a versatile talent that can play both inside and outside.” - Rashee Rice

Skill Set: Rice possesses the size, strength and balance to consistently beat press coverage. He is an alignment versatile receiver who competes competently as a boundary wideout or more unpredictably when aligned in the slot position. Rice uses his body well, extending his frame to maintain leverage against defensive backs while competing for receptions. He displays a willingness to go across the middle, and is capable of maintaining his speed downfield. Rice is dangerous after a reception, becoming a determined runner with the ability to accelerate past defenders. His knack at tracking deep passes over either shoulder and executing quality routes makes Rice one of the more productive receivers in this draft class.

Why Chicago? The Bears need effective route running receivers who can threaten at all levels of the field, and by all accounts Rashee Rice demonstrates the capacity to be that type of player. A deadly catch-and-go receiver, Rice is a nightmare to cover on slant routes, running with physicality and purpose after securing passes. A tough-minded player, Rice is never overwhelmed in games, embracing big moments with clarity and decisiveness. His playing style is a cross between former Bear Allen Robinson and Brandon Aiyuk of the 49ers with a bit more straight-line speed. Rice proved he could handle being a primary target in his final year at SMU, logging games where he caught 11, 12, and 13 receptions. Rice may not ascend into the first round of the draft, but he is a high volume producer that should be selected within the top 50 picks.

