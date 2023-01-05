Bears Should Eye Kansas State Edge Rusher Felix Anudike-Uzomah in 2023 NFL Draft

Players That Bear Watching: Kansas State edge Felix Anudike-Uzomah originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Currently, the Bears have the second pick in the upcoming draft and a lot of organizational defining decisions to make.

Conventional wisdom suggests Chicago will trade down in order to acquire additional draft capital. Regardless of what they do with the second pick, it’s likely the Bears will take a defensive player in the first round.

Whether it’s an interior defensive tackle or a pass rushing edge player, the Bears need to focus on rebuilding an uninspiring defense. A player like Felix Anudike-Uzomah has increased value because of his versatility, relentless predatory pursuit of ball carriers and productive pass rushing results.

Name: Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Position: Edge/Defensive End

School (Year): Kansas State (Jr.)

Measurables: 6’4”, 255 lbs / 4.73 40-Time

Career Notes: [2022] Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List; [2022] Preseason All-American; [2022] All-Big 12; [2021] Third-Team All-American (Phil Steele); [2021] Big 12 Co-Defensive Lineman of the Year (Coaches); [2021] First-Team All-Big 12 (Coaches, AP)

Best Game: Anudike-Uzomah’s best game occurred during the 2021 college campaign, where he helped lead his team to a dominating victory (31-12) over conference rival Texas Christian. The Wildcats took TCU to the woodshed and physically manhandled the overmatched Horned Frogs. Anudike-Uzomah registered eight solo tackles along with four tackles for loss, plus four sacks and two forced fumbles. With this performance Anudike-Uzomah epitomized just how dominant he and Kansas State were at the time.

What they’re saying about him: “The No. 1 thing is I just love competing. I love going up one-versus-one against offensive lineman. Setting the edge and stuffing the run gives me an opportunity to do that. It’s him against me” - Felix Anudike-Uzomah

Skill Set: Anudike-Uzomah is a rangy, long-legged and explosive player who uses his length to gain a leveraging advantage against his opponents. His lateral agility and ability to quickly flip his hips enable him to scrape effortlessly down the line of scrimmage, making timely stops before ball carriers turn the corner. Anudike-Uzomah displays NFL caliber suddenness when exploding past blockers, or tracking down ball carriers with backside pursuit.

Proportionally strong, Anudike-Uzomah holds up well at the point of attack, extending his lengthy arms to keep blockers away from his body. Quick, violent hands allow him to manipulate offensive linemen and utilize various moves to stack and shed blockers. A very creative edge player, Anudike-Uzomah varies his attacks with multiple pass rushing maneuvers, keeping offensive linemen off balance with uncertainty. Ultimately, what scouts see is an extremely athletic player with a great combination of speed, strength, length and quickness.

Why Chicago? Well, if the Bears retain the second overall pick, chances are they will trade down to acquire more draft capital. Trading down will effectively remove their opportunity to select premium edge rushing talents like Will Anderson (Alabama) or Myles Murphy (Clemson). Although not as flexible as Anderson, or as physically strong as Murphy, Anudike-Uzomah’s versatility and under-the-radar production make him a viable first round steal. Over his last 26 games played, he accounted for 97 total tackles plus 25.5 tackles for loss; and 19.5 sacks with eight forced fumbles. Listed at 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, Anudike-Uzomah still has room to grow physically and add good weight to better handle the rigors of battling within NFL trenches and he is skilled and athletic enough to become a day one starter, or at worst, a third down pass rushing specialist.

