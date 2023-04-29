Bears Select Texas RB Roschon Johnson With 115th Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Bears select RB Roschon Johnson with 115th pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 115th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles selected Texas RB Roschon Johnson.

"There's a lot to like about this guy," ESPN Draft analyst Todd McShay said. "He was an all-American high school football player, six foot, 219 pounds.

"He does not play like a high school quarterback. He runs with violence, runs between the tackles and what I love about him, his intangibles aren't just good, they're phenomenal. That's what (Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian) said...

"Bijan (Robinson) is a star, is a great guy, does all the things right but Roschon is our leader."

And wait till you hear what Louis Riddick said.

The best pass protecting running back I've ever been around was Clinton Portis from my time in Washington," Riddick said. "This guy, Roschon Johnson... I'll tell you this, you can run through the line of scrimmage if you want, with your chin up in the air and no mouth piece in, but you're going to be missing some teeth and you're going to want to put on a padded chin strap after that because this guy will absolutely stone you.

"That's a great attitude pick right there. He's going to set a tone for this offense."

Sounds like not only a great weapon for Justin Fields, but protection as well.

In the first round the Bears traded down from No. 9 to No. 10. They used the 10th overall pick to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright figures to be an immediate starter on the right side of the offensive line, protecting Justin Fields.

With their first pick in the second round, the Bears selected another defensive lineman, Florida's Gervon Dexter.

In the second round, after the Bears drafted Dexter, Poles traded up to No. 56 pick to take Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson is the third cornerback taken in the second round in the past four drafts for the Bears.

The Bears drafted cornerback Kyler Gordon with their second-round pick in 2022, No. 39 overall. It was also the Bears' first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and Poles' first pick as the general manager of the Bears. And in 2020, then general manager Ryan Pace drafted Jaylon Johnson in the second round with the 50th overall pick.

In the third round,with the 64th pick overall, the Bears selected South Carolina DT Zacch Pickens.

