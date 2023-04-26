Bears Select Offensive Tackle in Albert Breer's Latest NFL Mock Draft

Bears pick an OT in Albert Breer's mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

We're one day from the 2023 NFL Draft and the last mock drafts are coming out.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer just dropped his mock draft and it's notable for two reasons.

First, it's based entirely on his sourcing rather than his own analysis.

"This is what I’ve gotten after dozens of calls, texts and check-ins with every team in the league over the last two months," Breer wrote.

Second, Beer's 2022 mock was incredibly accurate, the most accurate mock of 2022 as a matter of fact, according to Fantasy Pros.

Breer has the Chicago Bears drafting Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski has been tied to the Bears a lot as well, Breer has the Raiders picking him at No. 7.

And Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter has been another name linked to the Bears, and Breer has him going to the Seahawks at No. 5.

"Deep down, I think Johnson will go higher than this (you might be able to flip-flop this pick with the Raiders’ pick). But this, at least in my mind, would be the floor for Johnson, a high-character, tall, long 21 year old who looks like he came off a left tackle assembly line," Breer wrote. "While he needs to get stronger, he’s young and will have time to do it, and so the ceiling is really high.

"Skoronski would make sense, too. I’ve heard the Bears would be good with Carter. If he slips, I could see them taking him, and that is in part because, if an offensive lineman they like isn’t there, my sense is they would look for a defensive lineman here."

We know from a previous Breer story that an anonymous AFC exec said the Bears would pick Johnson.

“Knowing the scouting tree that Poles is coming from, I’d think it’ll be Paris,” an AFC exec told Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer. “It’s the size, the length, just having a pass-blocking left tackle, it matches up.”

NBC Sports' Peter King also had the Bears taking Johnson Jr. in his final mock draft.

"If you’re GM Ryan Poles, you’ve solved a few problems already with offseason acquisitions at receiver (D.J. Moore) and linebacker (T.J. Edwards, Tremaine Edmunds) and guard (Nate Davis)," King wrote. "This is the next one—the rock at tackle Poles hopes Johnson can be. Johnson’s stock rose this offseason and he should be immediate help for a line that allowed an unacceptable 58 sacks last year."

ESPN's Mel Kiper had the Bears taking Johnson in a late-March mock draft, but his more recent mock draft had the Bears taking Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. NBC Sports Chicago's Josh Schrock has the Bears trading down and selecting Wright.

The Bears were on Johnson's shortlist of preferred teams, after his no income tax preferences were ruled out because they don't need an offensive tackle.

