Bears Select Kendall Williamson With the 258th Pick in the 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears finish up their draft with the No. 258 pick by taking Kendall Williamson, a safety from Stanford.

In the first round, the Bears traded down from No. 9 to No. 10. They used the 10th overall pick to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright figures to be an immediate starter on the right side of the offensive line, protecting Justin Fields.

With their first pick in the second round, the Bears selected Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter.

In the third round, with the 64th pick overall, the Bears selected South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens.

With the Bears' first pick on Day 3, Chicago selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson with 115th. The Bears were slated to make the first pick of Round 4, but traded back with the New Orleans Saints, picking up an extra fifth-round pick in the process.

Then the Bears selected Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott with the 133rd overall pick, the Bears' second and final pick of the fourth round.

With the Bears' first pick of the fifth round, the 148th overall, Chicago selected Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell. Sewell's brother Penei was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the seventh overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

To start the seventh round, the Bears selected defensive tackle Travis Bell out of Kennesaw State. He recorded 24.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 54 career collegiate games.

