Bears Select First Kennesaw State Player in NFL History in Travis Bell

To start the seventh round of the NFL draft, the Bears selected Travis Bell, a defensive tackle out of Kennesaw State, with the 218th pick in the draft. Bell became the first player drafted into the NFL out of Kennesaw State University.

In college, Bell recorded 24.5 tackles for loss and 11 sacks in 54 games. He is 6-foot-6 and 300 pounds. He benched 30 reps at his pro day and recorded 34 tackles and 1.5 sacks in 11 games last season.

In the first round, the Bears traded down from No. 9 to No. 10. They used the 10th overall pick to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright figures to be an immediate starter on the right side of the offensive line, protecting Justin Fields.

With their first pick in the second round, the Bears selected Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter.

In the third round, with the 64th pick overall, the Bears selected South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens.

With the Bears' first pick on Day 3, Chicago selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson with 115th. The Bears were slated to make the first pick of Round 4, but traded back with the New Orleans Saints, picking up an extra fifth-round pick in the process.

Then the Bears selected Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott with the 133rd overall pick, the Bears' second and final pick of the fourth round.

With the Bears' first pick of the fifth round, the 148th overall, Chicago selected Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell. Sewell's brother Penei was drafted by the Detroit Lions with the seventh overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft.

And with the 165th pick in the draft, the Bears selected Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith.

