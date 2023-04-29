Bears Select Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott With 133rd Pick in 2023 NFL Draft

Bears select Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott with 133rd pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

With the 133rd pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles selected Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott.

It's another weapon for Justin Fields.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

"He runs the full array of routes, the deep shot, the in-breakers in the intermediate areas of the field, the curls, he can get out in the flat, run the deep moves. The double moves he's very good at, ESPN analyst Louis Riddick said. "And once you get him the football, he is out the gate. He is gone. He is a big play threat waiting to happen.

And I'll tell you, Justin Fields is going to be happy with this guy because of his versatility and the fact that he doesn't always chuck it deep down the field. Just get it in the hands of guys like him and he will do the rest of the work."

In the first round the Bears traded down from No. 9 to No. 10. They used the 10th overall pick to select Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright. Wright figures to be an immediate starter on the right side of the offensive line, protecting Justin Fields.

With their first pick in the second round, the Bears selected Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter.

In the second round, after the Bears drafted Dexter, Poles traded up to No. 56 pick to take Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson. Stevenson is the third cornerback taken in the second round in the past four drafts for the Bears.

The Bears drafted cornerback Kyler Gordon with their second-round pick in 2022, No. 39 overall. It was also the Bears' first pick of the 2022 NFL Draft and Poles' first pick as the general manager of the Bears. And in 2020, then general manager Ryan Pace drafted Jaylon Johnson in the second round with the 50th overall pick.

In the third round, with the 64th pick overall, the Bears selected South Carolina defensive lineman Zacch Pickens.

With the Bears' first pick on Day 3, Chicago selected Texas running back Roschon Johnson with 115th. The Bears were slated to make the first pick of Round 4, but traded back with the New Orleans Saints, picking up an extra fifth-round pick in the process.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.