Bears' Sanborn Bests Roquan Smith for 10-Tackle, Multi-Sack Game

Sanborn bests Roquan Smith for 10-tackle, multi-sack game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It took Roquan Smith 27 career games to capture a 10-tackle, multi-sack game.

It took Jack Sanborn two career games.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Here's a #Bears stat I'm sure I'll get reasonable responses to: Roquan Smith had his first 10-tackle, multi-sack game in his 27th start.



Jack Sanborn did it on Sunday in just his second career start. — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) November 16, 2022

In his second NFL game last Sunday against the Detroit Lions, Sanborn helped the defense tremendously – despite them giving up 31 points to the Lions.

He recorded 12 total tackles (nine solos), two sacks and two quarterback hits against the Lions. He made tantalizing plays on the field in place of the recently traded Roquan Smith – including a touchdown-saving tackle on Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

RELATED: Bears overreactions: Will Kmet be better than Kelce, Kittle?

Back before the trade deadline, the Bears traded All-Pro linebacker Smith to the Baltimore Ravens in exchange for a second- and fifth-round pick in the upcoming draft.

In turn, the team asked Sanborn to help pick up some slack for the missing Smith. So far, he's offered a helping hand on the field and given management motivation to bring him back to next year's squad.

Sanborn, 23, went undrafted out of Wisconsin and signed with the Bears last May. He is an Illinois native, formerly residing in Lake Zurich.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.