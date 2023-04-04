Bears' Ryan Poles Used Player Interviews to Gauge Interest in No. 1 Pick

Prospect interviews helped Poles gauge interest for No. 1 pick originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Ryan Poles plays chess, not checkers.

Before completing a trade with the Carolina Panthers to hand over the Bears' coveted No. 1 draft pick, Poles ran the calculations and did the math.

By chance, he interviewed for the Panthers' general manager position before Scott Fitterer took the job. He knew owner David Tepper wanted a quarterback. Badly.

He also knew Fitterer from his old scouting days with the Kansas City Chiefs. Their strong, professional relationship played part in the duo executing a deal.

But it was also Poles' prospect interviews that helped him gauge interest from other teams. Depending on how well players spoke in their interviews, Poles could measure how much teams would want a certain prospect.

“I knew coming out if those guys interviewed really well, teams at that moment are going to be more motivated to get something done sooner rather than later," Poles said to The Athletic.

And as he mentioned, Poles opted for sooner rather than later. The Bears and Panthers completed a trade in early March, seven weeks before the NFL draft. General trade-down practice dictates the longer a team waits to trade down, the more compensation they receive by way of leverage.

But when the Bears shopped their pick after the NFL combine and weeks before the draft, they risked their opportunity to seize a grander compensation package. Instead, the Bears traded for time and the luxury of notching their most glaring objective (trading the No. 1 pick) before free agency, and well before the draft.

And still, because of the information Poles collected, the Bears received a sizable return.

They received the No. 9 and No. 61 picks in the upcoming draft, along with a first-rounder in 2024, a second-round pick in 2025 and wide receiver DJ Moore. The Bears requested the likes of either Moore, Brian Burns or Derrick Brown. They got Moore instead of a future first-round pick.

Thus, the Bears were free to attack free agency with a more detailed plan than if they hadn't traded for a wide receiver and additional draft capital. They nailed down linebackers, running backs and a starting right guard in open market.

Had Poles not gone over the angles, analyzed all possible data and trusted his decision-making, the Bears wouldn't have nailed down a trade with the Panthers. Talking to players to gauge potential interest was part of that.

“Their interviews were very good,” Poles said. “Mentally, they’re in a really good place to talk ball and talk through the things that they knew about the game, and you could tell like football intelligence was not going to be the issue."

