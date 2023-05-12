Bears' Ryan Poles Tells Hilarious Scouting Story About Driving in Montana

Ryan Poles tells hilarious scouting story about driving in Montana originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Before Ryan Poles earned the title of general manager with the Chicago Bears, he earned his stripes in the scouting department for 10 years with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Rest assured, those nights aren't easy. On the Bernstein & Holmes show on 670 The Score, he told a hilarious, yet frightening, story about being on the road as a scout.

"The drive from Moscow, Idaho, to Boseman, Montana," Poles started. "Some beautiful mountains and then when it got dark you couldn't see where you were going. There was like a Monday night game, I'm driving, and really not paying too much attention to my speed. Sirens go off behind me and I'm like 'Oh no.'

"I was going anywhere from 90-95 miles per hour. I apologized. I'm like 'I'm sorry I was listening to this Monday Night Football game.' He goes 'Well, I'm not gonna give you a ticket I'm just gonna give you a warning. And that warning is, there are moose crossing all over here, if you hit one you're gonna die. Have a good night.'"

That'll wake you up. Hands at 10-and-2 and eyes focused on the road from here on out.

Being in the front office, whether as a scout or a general manager, is not an easy job. It's certainly not a relaxing one, either. Earlier during the same interview, Poles talked about his difficulties managing his emotions at certain points during last season with the Bears.

"It was a really good learning experience this year. There were times where I probably didn't control myself very well," Poles said. "Thankfully, I wasn't seen, I broke a couple of trash cans."

