Bears' Ryan Poles Referred to Blackhawks' Kyle Davidson for Advice

Ryan Poles is not afraid to use the resources available to him in Chicago to help him conduct his job better. In turn, while dealing with trades including players and draft picks, Poles reached out to Chicago Blackhawks general manager, Kyle Davidson, for advice on the subject.

According to The Athletic, Poles contacted Davidson to ask questions about "how the Blackhawks valued players against picks and how contract and age played in the equations." Davidson responded with "It's a challenge," according to Poles.

“Really, hockey is the only one where you’re trading a combination of picks and players,” Poles said. “So I just was curious.”

Davidson lives on the phones. Throughout his tenure, he's traded multiple players and picks to acquire the same in return, underlining the latter. Over the next three NHL drafts, Davidson and the Blackhawks have 27 picks available to them. That's 12 more than standard.

Ahead of the most recent NHL trade deadline, Davidson dealt away the likes of Patrick Kane, Max Domi, Jack Johnson, Sam Lafferty and Jake McCabe. He brought in some picks and a few players along the way.

Like Poles, it's clear Davidson has a vision for what he believes the Blackhawks will be in the future. Because of that, and Davidson's expertise in valuing picks and players, Poles reached out to him for advice.

In March, the Bears completed arguably the most important trade of Poles' tenure. They traded the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers for the No. 9 and No. 61 picks, a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round selection and wide receiver DJ Moore.

According to the same report, the Bears showed interest in Moore, Derrick Brown and Brian Burns. For the price of Moore, the Panthers saved themselves from handing over another first-round pick. And the Bears got a receiver capable of becoming the No. 1 option in their passing game.

It's difficult to weigh the value of the No. 1 pick, especially for the upcoming NFL draft, where there is no clear-cut choice to take first. There are cases for a slew of quarterbacks and elite defenders. Since quarterbacks are far more coveted than any position in the league, one will likely go off the board first.

However, between Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson, it's not clear who is posed for the better career at quarterback. Hence, Poles exercising his contacts was important to figure out how to value players, picks, and prospects.

In the eyes of many, Poles executed a solid trade for the Bears. He found a bona fide option for Justin Fields. He also stripped the Panthers of their best offensive weapon by doing so, killing two birds with one stone.

Poles also stocked the team's war chest, adding valuable draft picks over the next three drafts. And because Poles notched the trade well before the draft, the Bears secured the luxury of constructing a more detailed plan to attack free agency before the draft.

During free agency, the Bears took care of a few holes in the roster. They signed two starting linebackers by way of Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards. They filled their running back room with Travis Homer and D'Onta Foreman. And, they also signed a starting right guard in Nate Davis.

The Bears traded potential compensation benefits for time. So far, it's worked to their advantage.

Davidson may have had a hand in building the next Chicago Bears roster.

