Bears' Ryan Poles Categorizes 10 Players They Drafted as ‘Grizzlies'

Ryan Poles categorizes 10 players they drafted as 'grizzlies' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears have a couple of ways of distinguishing players and prospects from one another.

First, we learned Ryan Poles and the Bears grade players with colors, categorizing "blue" players as top-tier caliber players. The Bears saw seven of them in the 2023 draft, whom they were willing to draft with the No. 1 overall pick.

Now, we have "grizzlies." Grizzlies, according to Poles in a story done by ChicagoBears.com, are players "who possess a passion for the game, coachability and dependability."

In essence, the Bears are looking for strong characters in the draft and free agency. They want players who have a love for the game of football and set a tone in the locker room and on the field in a positive way.

According to the story, Poles said almost, if not all of the players the Bears drafted could be considered "grizzlies."

The Bears executed an efficient draft. According to Poles, the Bears had the "hay in the barn" by Wednesday, the day before the draft.

Poles and a few staff members, including Ian Cunningham, played golf on Wednesday; a tradition Poles wanted to carry over from his time with the Kansas City Chiefs. He aimed to relieve stress and clear the mind before the draft.

On draft night, the Bears selected 10 players, highlighted by the No. 10 overall pick, Darnell Wright, who ESPN analyst Field Yates said could help the "identity" of the Bears. AKA -- be a grizzly.

"It's not just that he fills a need for the Bears, it's that I think he sort of fills the identity of the Bears," Yates said. "He is not going to ever be confused for being a cupcake offensive tackle. This guy is probably the nastiest player in the draft and I think looking for a bodyguard for Justin Fields.

Poles & Co. added some grizzlies to the team in their eyes, fitting for the Bears.

