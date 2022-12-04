Bears Roster Risers and Fallers in Loss to Packers in NFL Week 13

Bears risers, fallers after disappointing loss to Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

For 57 minutes it looked like Justin Fields and the Bears were ready to make a statement in the NFC North with an efficient and impressive game where he outperformed Aaron Rodgers. But with around three minutes left in the game, Fields made his first mistake, and it was a big one. While trying to lead a game-winning drive Fields forced a ball to Equanimeous St. Brown, who had been his most reliable receiver of the day. The ball was intercepted, and the Packers took a two-score lead on the following possession. Fields threw one more interception as the clock winded down, dashing any dreams of an improbable comeback in the process. Those two plays weren’t enough to add him to the “Fallers” section this week, but another poor performance from a usually reliable player was.

RISERS

DEFENSIVE LINE

Creating consistent pressure up front has arguably been the biggest challenge for the Bears defense this season. This Sunday, facing Aaron Rodgers and missing four starters in the secondary, finding a way to generate that pressure was an absolute must, and the Bears made it happen. No one player’s stats jump off the page, and no one got home for a sack, but it was a marked improvement from past weeks. On several occasions the Bears were able to pressure Rodgers to force an incompletion. The biggest came on back-to-back snaps with the Packers in a goal-to-go situation. Angelo Blackson and Armon Watts made their way to the backfield to blow up plays and force a Packers field goal. Credit Alan Williams for some creativity too, since he moved Justin Jones to defensive end during that sequence, and it paid off with both Blackson and Watts in the middle.

EQUANIMEOUS ST. BROWN

The Bears needed someone to step up in the passing offense with Darnell Mooney out for the rest of the season, and Equanimeous St. Brown answered the call first. Throughout the entire game, Fields only targeted six pass catchers, and one of those was running back David Montgomery. St. Brown caught three of his four targets, providing key reliability. The most significant contribution was his explosive 56-yard catch following a Packers turnover on downs. That set up a David Montgomery touchdown one play later, and was central in a mini momentum surge for the Bears.

JOSH BLACKWELL

Blackwell has been a special teams standout for the Bears all year, and was thrust into the starting lineup on Sunday with Kyler Gordon and Kindle Vildor each hurt. Blackwell made the most of his opportunity and performed well in the spot start. There were several moments when Blackwell’s sticky defense prevented an Aaron Rodgers completion, even though Blackwell won’t earn a PD for his efforts. He did well to hang with receivers without holding, as well. And yes, Blackwell came through with another great special teams tackle even though he had more responsibility this week.

FALLERS

CAIRO SANTOS

For much of the year, Cairo Santos was automatic. From Week 2 to Week 9, Santos made 26-consecutive kicks and won Special Teams Player of the Week once along the way. But in Week 10, Santos finally missed. At the time, nothing was made of it since nobody’s perfect and Santos’ streak had to end at some point. One week later he missed again, but this time it was on a 56-yard attempt, so once again so cause for concern. On Sunday, something was clearly off, however. Santos missed two kicks: once on a PAT and again on a 40-yard field goal attempt. Each kick was ugly, and each loomed large since the game was so closely contested.

