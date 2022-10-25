Bears' Roquan Smith Records First-Ever Unique Stat Line on MNF

Smith records first-ever unique stat line on MNF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith had another impressive performance on Monday night against the Patriots.

He recorded one sack, one tackle for loss, one interception and 12 tackles. According to the team, he is the first Bears player to record that stat line.

Smith helped the Bears' defense to one of their most impressive performances this season. The team held the Patriots to 14 points and forced four turnovers.

The fifth-year linebacker helped create one of the turnovers and recorded the team's lone sack.

The defense will have another opportunity to show their potential on Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys.

