Bears' Roquan Smith Autographs Air Forces With His Design on Them

Smith autographs shoes with his design on them

Roquan Smith signed some unique shoes before the game.

The Nike Air Force shoes Smith picked from the crowd are spray painted with his picture on them, including splatters of orange and blue and "Bears" laces.

How about the design on this shoe?#TNF pic.twitter.com/PD2CquKWAW — Marquee Sports Network Plus (@MarqueePlus) October 13, 2022

The shoes are certainly fitting for Thursday night's fashion theme. The Bears unveiled bright, orange jerseys with newly designed helmets for the game against the Commanders.

Smith was also the center of the team's "Orange Mode Activated" promotion video to show love for the uniforms.

