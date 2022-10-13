Bears' Roquan Smith Autographs Air Forces With His Design on Them

By Ryan Taylor

Smith autographs shoes with his design on them originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Roquan Smith signed some unique shoes before the game. 

The Nike Air Force shoes Smith picked from the crowd are spray painted with his picture on them, including splatters of orange and blue and "Bears" laces. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The shoes are certainly fitting for Thursday night's fashion theme. The Bears unveiled bright, orange jerseys with newly designed helmets for the game against the Commanders. 

Smith was also the center of the team's "Orange Mode Activated" promotion video to show love for the uniforms. 

Local

Will County 8 mins ago

Remains Found in Will County in 1974 Identified as Missing Harvey Man

Metra 46 mins ago

Bus Driver Injured When Metra Train Strikes CTA Bus on Northwest Side

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us