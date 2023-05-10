Bears Rookie Zacch Pickens Shares Personality With Spice Adams

Pickens shares some of his personality with Spice Adams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears recently released a video on their YouTube page to help fans get to know rookie defensive tackle Zacch Pickens. The team had former DT and social media sensation Spice Adams pick up Pickens at the airport and take him to Halas Hall for the start of rookie minicamp last weekend. Along the way, Adams got some time to ask Pickens about himself so we could get some insight into Pickens’ personality. Right out the gate Pickens said he wants Bears fans to know that he can be a jokester, just like Adams.

“I like to have fun, especially with my teammates,” Pickens told Adams.

Pickens came off as a good-natured guy in his introduction to the media, and he was grinning ear-to-ear before his first practice with the Bears. While Pickens can be a class clown in the locker room, he fancies himself serious about money. When Adams asked what Pickens was going to buy first after signing his first contractー which is projected to be worth over $5.5 millionー Pickens said he didn’t know, because he doesn’t need anything.

“I don’t really like to spend too much,” Pickens said. “I know how easy it is to lose it.”

However, Pickens' idea of not spending too much is clearly different than most peoples’ ideas of what it means to be thrifty.

“I’ll probably buy myself some clothes, probably some shoes, probably two or three chains.”

Understandable, considering his rookie deal could come with a signing bonus north of $1 million.

As they cruised to Halas Hall, Adams wanted to make sure Pickens understood the importance of the Packers rivalry, not only to the organization, but to the city. Pickens didn’t take much convincing before making his thoughts on Green Bay known.

“I don’t like ‘em, that’s all I needed to know,” Pickens said after a brief discussion about the Packers. “I don’t like ‘em.”

Pickens will have to compete with Justin Jones and Gervon Dexter for snaps at three-tech, but if he develops into the disruptive defender the Bears think he can be, it won’t take long for fans everywhere to know what he’s all about.

