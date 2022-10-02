Bears' Rookie Velus Jones Jr. Muffs Punt in His NFL Debut

Velus Jones Jr. muffs punt in his NFL debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Rookie Velus Vones Jr. muffed a punt late in the fourth quarter that the New York Giants recovered to help them seal a 20-12 victory over the Bears.

After Jones' muff, the Giants set up in the Bears' zone and ate up the rest of the clock in the fourth quarter. Giants kicker Graham Gano missed a game-sealing field goal, but the Bears offense didn't have enough time to capitalize on the Giants' error.

Velus muffs the punt. Ballgame. — Josh Schrock (@Schrock_And_Awe) October 2, 2022

Jones, 25, made his NFL debut on Sunday after missing the first three weeks with a hamstring injury.

The Bears selected Jones in the third round of the 2022 NFL draft. He attended Tennessee for two years and USC for the last four.

