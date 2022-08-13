Bears Rookie Linebacker Jack Sanborn Records Two Takeaways in First Preseason Game

Bears rookie records two takeaways in first preseason game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Bears' linebacker and Illinois native, Jack Sanborn, is making the most of his preseason snaps.

Sanborn recorded an interception off backup quarterback Shane Buechele in the Chiefs' first possession of the second half. Two Chiefs possessions later, Sanborn recovered a fumble from running back Derrick Gore.

Roquan Smith's ongoing contract issues have created question marks around the linebacker position for the Bears. Sanborn is making the most of his preseason by showing the team he can help fill the void.

Sanborn, 22, signed as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Wisconsin. He grew up in Deer Park, Ill. attending Lake Zurich High School.

