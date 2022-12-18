Bears Rookie Kyler Gordon Records Interception in First Game Back

Kyler Gordon records interception in first game back originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Welcome back, rook.

Bears rookie Kyler Gordon intercepted a pass from MVP candidate Jalen Hurts during the first drive for the Philadelphia Eagles.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

He made a brilliant read on the play and saved the Bears from the Eagles scoring in the first quarter. Before the defensive stand, the Bears failed to convert a fourth-down situation in the Eagles' zone.

Welcome back rook



pic.twitter.com/EOiqPcUlqH — Bears Talk (@NBCSBears) December 18, 2022

Gordon missed two games leading up to the Bears' bye week in Week 14 due to a concussion. Rookie safety Jaquan Brisker also missed time during that span because of a concussion.

The rookie product from Washington has created a positive impact for the Bears this season, playing as the nickel and outside starting corner all season.

This season, Gordon has one interception and forced fumble along with 55 total tackles.

The Bears selected Gordon with their first pick in the 2022 NFL draft. He was taken with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round of the draft.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.