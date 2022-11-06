Bears Risers, Fallers After Close Loss to Dolphins in NFL Week 9

Bears risers and fallers after close loss to Dolphins originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

There was a whole lot to like from the Bears in Week 9. Justin Fields looked every bit a superstar quarterback en route to setting an NFL regular season, single game record for QBs with 178 rushing yards. The offense as a whole continued its tear and scored 32 points. There was a whole lot not to like either as the defense allowed Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle to chew up yards and score 35 points themselves. Here were the Bears’ biggest risers and fallers on Sunday:

RISERS

JUSTIN FIELDS

Justin Fields is the guy. Things have been trending that way for several weeks now, but after another spectacular performance against the Dolphins the debate should be over. Fields is the franchise QB the Bears have been searching for since time immemorial. Everything that makes Fields great was on display in Week 9, from his accurate touch throw on the touchdown to Darnell Mooney, to his elusiveness and speed on his 61-yard touchdown run. Fields even displayed some elite fake handoff ability on his play-action touchdown pass to Cole Kmet. It was his third full 60-minute performance. If he keeps it up we’re going to stop talking about his development, because it will be clear that he’s arrived.

COLE KMET

Cole Kmet started the year as an improved blocker and played a key role in the run game starting him strong, but for many weeks he was nowhere to be found in the passing attack. He started to slowly come along after the first quarter of the season, and finally broke through for a huge day against the Dolphins. Kmet found the endzone twice, both times on beautifully executed play-action passes. The play that won’t show up on highlight reels, but will be shown often at Halas Hall was his 10-yard catch in the fourth quarter. Kmet caught the ball short of the line to gain, but trucked right through Xavien Howard for the first down. The moment sent a charge through Soldier Field.

FALLERS

THE DEFENSE

The Bears are still learning how to live without Roquan Smith and Robert Quinn. They made critical stops when needed in the fourth quarter (with a little help from some Dolphins miscues), but put the team in a big hole early with poor play in the first three quarters. The defensive line was completely ineffective, except for a handful of plays, which allowed the Dolphins to both run and pass the ball well. Dolphins running backs carried the ball 18 times for 77 yards and a score, good for a 4.2 YPC. That was just enough to allow Tua Tagovailoa and his complement of receiving targets to carve up the secondary. Tagovailoa started by completing his first nine passes of the day, and never cooled off from there. He and his receivers found soft spots in the Bears zones, and racked 302 yards through the air. The real back breaker for the defense was allowing four touchdowns over the Dolphins’ first five drives.

THE RUN GAME (MINUS JUSTIN FIELDS)

Take a look at the Bears box scoreー 40 rushes for 252 yards and one touchdownー and you’d think they put together an amazing game plan, and executed it perfectly. The reality is, most of that production came on Justin Fields scrambles. Take away Fields’ record-breaking 178 yards on 15 carries and a few trick plays to pass catchers, and you’re left with 21 carries for 59 yards between David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. That’s a paltry 2.8 YPC for the running backs. Fields was absolutely electric running the ball and that shouldn’t be discounted. But the lack of production from Montgomery and Herbert was a let down.

VELUS JONES JR.

It’s too early to call Velus Jones Jr. a bust, but it’s not a good sign when your third-round pick is made a healthy scratch. With the addition of Chase Claypool, Jones Jr. didn’t have a role for himself on offense or special teams, so coaches decided he wouldn’t play.

