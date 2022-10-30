Bears Risers, Fallers After Big Loss to Cowboys in NFL Week 8

Bears risers and fallers after big loss to Cowboys originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When a team loses 49-29, it’s easy to find the bad plays and the players who could’ve done more to prevent a blowout. It’s much harder to find the positive moments, but the Bears did have a few standouts that kept the final score from being even uglier. Here are the biggest risers and fallers from the team’s big loss to the Cowboys in Week 8.

RISERS

N’KEAL HARRY

The Bears have been searching for an effective endzone target, and they may have finally found their man in N’Keal Harry. Checking in at 6’4” and 225 lbs, Harry gives Fields another big body in the offense, and he used that big body well on his 17-yard touchdown catch. Harry drew one-on-one coverage with Kelvin Joseph in the slot and ran across Joseph’s face just before the goal line. From there he was able to easily use his size to box out Joseph for a touchdown. It wouldn’t be surprising to see Harry’s snap count go up from here, especially in the red zone.

JUSTIN FIELDS

The highlight (or rather lowlight) of Justin Fields hopping over Micah Parsons instead of touching Parsons down on his eventual touchdown will get a lot of play in the coming days. But Fields once again did his part to elevate the Bears offense and keep them in striking distance for most of the day. He used his legs on scrambles and designed runs equally well, highlighted by his touchdown run in the second quarter. Fields was decisive with the ball, and accurate, too. Other than underthrowing Equanimeous St. Brown on the team’s first play of the game, Fields dotted his passes and gave his receivers opportunities to make big plays. Another encouraging game in the second-year quarterback’s development.

FALLERS

BEARS DEFENSIVE LINE

The Bears entered Sunday’s game with one of the worst run defenses in the league. Then they lost Robert Quinn in a trade to the Eagles. Even though Quinn was known more for his pass rush prowess than his run defense, he represented big shoes to fill on the defensive line, and his presence was sorely missed. The Bears allowed 200 rushing yards on 29 carries, good for a 6.9 YPC average, and four rushing touchdowns. With the defense unable to stop the run, they were equally powerless against the pass. The Cowboys offense put up 42 points, and the Bears offense simply isn’t at a point to keep up with that kind of firepower yet.

VELUS JONES JR.

The Bears put Jones Jr. back on kick returns, but he was unable to make any impact. On eight opportunities, Jones Jr. only returned the ball once, and wasn’t able to get it past the 25-yard line, so worse than a touchback. Jones Jr. remained on the sideline for punts, as Dante Pettis hung onto that job. The rookie wide receiver did get more touches on offense than he has in the past, and did well on two rushing attempts, gaining 33 yards. He dropped his best opportunity for a big play, however. Justin Fields placed a perfect deep ball on Jones Jr. inside the five-yard line, but the ball bounced harmlessly off of his hands.

KINDLE VILDOR

After many weeks of improved play, Kindle Vildor took a step back in Week 8. Dak Prescott picked on him often, and several Cowboys wide receivers were able to beat him in coverage. His worst play came in run defense, though. On a 3rd-and-1 play Dak Prescott ran a sneak up the middle and somehow broke free for a 25-yard game. Vildor should’ve been in place to help contain from the outside, but he had no idea where the ball was and continued running with a wide receiver instead of making a play on Prescott.

