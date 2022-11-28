Bears Right Tackle Options If Larry Borom, Riley Reiff Can't Play

Bears options at right tackle if Reiff, Borom can't play originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears could be on their way to yet another offensive line shakeup. Among the litany of injuries the team suffered in their 31-10 loss to the Jets, the Bears lost their top two right tackles, Riley Reiff (shoulder) and Larry Borom (ankle). For the final offensive snap of the game, the team had to use backup swing guard Michael Schofield on the outside.

The Bears won’t know for a couple of days if either Reiff’s shoulder or Borom’s ankle will be healthy enough to play in Week 13, so they’ll have to start thinking about contingency plans in the meantime. If both Reiff and Borom can’t play, one option will be to keep Schofield at right tackle. He’s a veteran, and even playing out of position should provide a baseline of reliable play. Then there’s Alex Leatherwood. The Bears opted to claim Leatherwood off of waivers in August and take on his contract, rather than risk losing the opportunity to add him to the roster in order to sign him at a cheaper price. Yet, Leatherwood still hasn’t made his Bears debut, despite multiple opportunities to fill in for an injured player. On Monday, Eberflus listed Leatherwood as a potential candidate to take over at right tackle if needed. Practice squad rookie Kellen Diesch played tackle at Arizona State, but if he’s called up to the active roster it would be as a depth piece, not to leapfrog his way into the starting lineup.

Teven Jenkins also has extensive experience playing right tackle dating back to his Oklahoma State days. The Bears worked Jenkins at right tackle this summer, too, before ultimately moving him to right guard. Eberflus left the door open for Jenkins to move back over to right tackle, although it sounded like the team would like to leave him in the interior where he’s been a revelation this season.

“All combinations are up,” Eberflus said. “Obviously we've had multiple combinations this year, as you guys know. We'll see where that goes, but we're pretty comfortable with him playing guard. So we'll see.”

Neither Reiff nor Borom have been particularly dominant in pass protection this season, as their pressure rates in true passing sets are 9.5% and 8.5%, respectively. The best tackles in the league hover between 2%-6%. If the Bears need to move to their third tackle, they’ll need to find ways to ensure whoever is playing QB isn’t facing even more pressure from the right side.

