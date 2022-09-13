Bears Right Guard Teven Jenkins Pancakes Nick Bosa in Week 1 49ers Game

By Ryan Taylor

Teven Jenkins pancakes Nick Bosa in Week 1 game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Allow me to introduce myself, Nick Bosa. 

Through a flattening, pancake-style hit, that's exactly what Teven Jenkins metaphorically told the 2019 NFL Rookie of the Year. 

Jenkins impressed in his first outing of the season at right guard -- a new position for the second-year offensive lineman. He finished eighth amongst right guards in PFF grade for the first week of football. 

He excelled in both the rushing and passing game, helping the Bears to a 19-10 upset victory over the 49ers. 

Jenkins endured a confusing off-season of rumors of his "immature" behavior and potential trade calls to move him from the Bears. But, he pulled through with the team's best offensive line performance of Week 1. 

Bears fans look forward to watching him play against the Packers in Green Bay on Sunday night. 

