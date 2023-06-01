Bears Reveal Surprise for Young Highland Park Shooting Survivor

Bears reveal surprise for Highland Park shooting survivor originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears revealed a special surprise for a boy who survived the Highland Park parade shooting last year on Wednesday, punctuating what was a successful visit to Halas Hall.

Cooper Roberts, just eight years old at the time of the tragic shooting, was shot in the back and is now paralyzed from the waist down.

During a visit to OTAs for the Bears at Halas Hall in Lake Forest on Wednesday, the team surprised Cooper with a gift that goes hand-in-hand with one of his favorite activities.

On top of Cooper and his family getting to meet Justin Fields, Ryan Poles and Head Coach Matt Eberflus, the Bears made sure that Cooper's love for the beach didn't go unnoticed, gifting him a beach buggy.

Since being paralyzed from the waist down in the Highland Park shooting last year, 8-year-old Cooper has been unable to do his favorite activity: going to the beach



Today at practice, we had a special surprise for him 💙 pic.twitter.com/iTBgMpHjUB — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) June 1, 2023

"This young man Cooper loves the beach, and we gave him a beach buggy to get around in there," Eberflus said.

Cooper's journey to recovery continues nearly a year after the tragic shooting, with his family adjusting their home to accommodate his needs as he rehabilitates.

