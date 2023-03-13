Bears Reportedly Agree to Deal With DeMarcus Walker

DeMarcus Walker heading to Bears: report originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears have been active on the defensive side of the ball in the start of the free agent tampering period, and they’ve apparently added another weapon to that group, reportedly agreeing to terms with defensive end DeMarcus Walker.

The news came via a report from NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, who cited Walker’s agents:

The deal will pay Walker $7 million per year for the next two seasons, according to the report.

After tallying 12.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in 49 career games with the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans, Walker’s career saw a resurgence under Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel.

Walker registered seven sacks last season, appearing in all 17 games. He also had 32 combined tackles and a career-high 16 quarterback hits for the Titans.

The Bears came into the offseason looking to bolster their pass rush, and it appears they’ve found a player who can do just that. Safety Jaquan Brisker led the Bears with four sacks a season ago, with Trevis Gipson and Justin Jones adding three apiece to lead the team’s defensive linemen in that category.

He is just the latest addition to the Bears’ defense, with Ryan Poles also reportedly agreeing to terms with Buffalo Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds and Philadelphia Eagles linebacker TJ Edwards.

The deal is also the second time the Bears have been linked to a Titans player on Monday, with right guard Nate Davis agreeing to terms with the team, according to reports.



