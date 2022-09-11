Bears Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in Win Vs. 49ers

Grading Bears' offense, defense in upset win vs. 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

CHICAGO – It wasn’t pretty, and the Bears have a lot to clean up. But Sunday’s 19-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field might have been the most appropriate way for the Bears to start the Matt Eberflus era.

All the things we thought would play a factor early showed up. The Bears played hard, smart football. The defense especially adhered to the H.I.T.S (hustle, intensity, takeaways, and smart football) principle. The offense was an ugly, disjointed mess in the first half. The offensive line got beat up, the running game was bottled up, and Justin Fields looked a lot like the Justin Fields we saw at times last season.

Fields and the offense looked better in the second half. His athleticism and escapability took some pressure off the offensive line and led to a 51-yard, broken-play touchdown pass to Dante Pettis that swung the momentum in the Bears’ favor.

They never gave it back.

Here are our grades from the Bears’ 19-10 win over the 49ers at Soldier Field:

Passing offense

Look, I’m not going to sit here and tell you the Bears looked like the “Greatest Show On Turf” Rams in the second half.

The passing game wasn’t good. Fields completed only 8 of 17 passes for 121 yards, two touchdowns, and an inexcusable interception.

The creative passing attack that lit up the screen in the preseason finale didn’t really show its head Sunday.

But there were signs of life in the second half, mainly thanks to Fields’ ability to improvise.

In the second half, Fields got out of the pocket more (mostly on his accord) and gave the offense some life.

The Bears’ passing attack needs to get more creative going forward. Fields’ 18-yard touchdown pass to Equanimeous St. Brown was a beautiful play design from offensive coordinator Luke Getsy that attacked the 49ers’ linebackers, who were awful in coverage all day.

Overall, it wasn’t great but passable.

Grade: C-minus

Running offense

Much like the Bears’ aerial attack, the rushing offense wasn’t anything to write home about Sunday.

The Bears finished the day averaging just 2.7 yards per carry. The offensive line, which saw Teven Jenkins and Lucas Patrick rotate at right guard, had issues opening up holes for the wide-zone attack.

David Montgomery gained just 26 yards on 17 carries. Backup Khalil Herbert had the best day on the ground, picking up 45 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

The Bears stayed committed to their run game all day and eventually were able to get enough going to hit the 49ers with a play-action pass to St. Brown for the 18-yard touchdown that gave the Bears the lead for good.

But the success of this offense will be determined by the Bears’ ability to run the ball effectively. They didn’t do that Sunday.

Grade: C-minus

Pass defense

While the Bears’ offense was stuck in the mud for most of the game, the defense put on its hard hat and went to work.

All week, the Bears talked about making 49ers quarterback Trey Lance uncomfortable and making him beat them from the pocket.

Mission accomplished.

Outside of a few big throws, Lance looked shaky as the Bears held him to 13-for-28 for 164 yards and one interception.

The Bears’ defense did a good job of playing disciplined, technically-sound football. They kept Lance in the pocket and asked him to win with his arm.

Defensive coordinator Alan Williams’ defense allowed only two explosive plays through the air and held Deebo Samuel to two catches for 14 yards.

The Bears did allow the 49ers to go 8-for-17 on third down, but overall, they did their job Sunday.

Grade: B-plus

Rush defense

Much like the passing defense, the Bears did enough to keep Kyle Shanahan’s vaunted rushing attack in check.

On the day, the 49ers rushed 37 times for 176 yards and their lone touchdown. But the Bears held them to 4.8 yards per carry and did a good job of gang-tackling in the sloppy conditions.

Lance (54 yards) and Samuel (52) did the bulk of the 49ers’ damage on the ground.

It wasn’t a perfect outing for the run defense, but it was good enough to get the win.

Grade: C-plus

Special teams

It wasn’t a great day for Richard Hightower’s unit.

Kicker Cairo Santos missed two extra points as the rain cascaded down on Soldier Field and rookie punter

Trenton Gill had a costly unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for bringing a towel on the field to wipe down the kicking surface.

But Gill did a good job of flipping the field as the Bears’ offense was spinning its wheels, and the returners didn’t make any costly mistakes in the rain.

Grade: C

