Bears Report Card: Grades for Offense, Defense in Brutal Loss Vs. Lions

Grading Bears' offense, defense in brutal loss vs. Lions

CHICAGO — Through 45 minutes Sunday, the Bears appeared to be coasting to a much-needed win over the Detroit Lions.

But all hell broke loose in the fourth quarter as the Lions erased a 14-point deficit to knock off the Bears 31-30 at Soldier Field.

Quarterback Justin Fields authored more electric moments, but a costly pick-six and ineffective two-minute drive doomed the Bears.

Here’s a report card the Bears will toss in the trash after the heartbreaking loss to the Lions.

Passing offense

The aerial assault started slow Sunday for Fields and the Bears.

Chicago leaned heavily on the ground game in the first half as Fields entered halftime just 5-for-8 for just 51 yards.

Facing one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, the Bears opened things up in the second half.

Fields threw two touchdown passes in the second half, including a 50-yard strike to tight end Cole Kmet.

The second-year signal-caller was immaculate through three quarters, but things came unraveled in the fourth quarter.

With the Bears leading 24-17, Fields threw an ill-advised pass on second-and-18 that was picked off by Jeff Okudah and returned for a touchdown to tie the game.

Fields had a chance to lead a game-winning drive but went 1-for-3 for 7 yards while being sacked twice as another Bears two-minute went up in flames.

He finished the game 12-for-20 for 167 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. Those numbers show a passing game that still has a lot of work to do.

Grade: C

Rushing offense

Chicago’s ground game continues to be the best in the NFL.

On Sunday, the Bears rushed for 258 yards, with Fields’ 147 rushing yards leading the way.

Fields had another prolific day on the ground. His 67-yard touchdown run broke the record for the longest touchdown run by a Bears quarterback. A record he set last Sunday against the Dolphins.

Khalil Herbert added 57 yards on 10 attempts, while David Montgomery ran for 37 yards on nine carries.

The ground game was effective as a whole, but the Bears need more out of their two backs going forward.

We’re going to start instituting two rushing offense grades—one on a Fields curve, which will give the grade for the entire ground attack with the QB. There will also be a grade without Fields factored in.

Grade: B (Fields curve: A)

Pass defense

It was another tough day for the Bears’ defense.

They allowed Jared Goff to start 10-for-13 for 119 yards.

After a good stretch in the middle of the game, the Bears then let Goff lead a 91-yard drive to take the lead in the fourth quarter.

Amon-Ra St.Brown caught 10 passes for 119 yards and was able to get open at will on critical downs.

The Bears’ pass rush was once again borderline non-existent, and the secondary couldn’t make the plays needed to secure the win.

Grade: D

Run defense

While the pass defense struggled, the Bears did a decent job standing up against the run.

Chicago held the Lions to 95 rushing yards, and Jamaal Williams only averaged 3.7 yards per carry. D’Andre Swift only rushed for 6 yards on six carries.

Undrafted rookie Jack Sanborn had a good day, notching two sacks and leading the Bears in tackles.

Grade: B-

Special teams

The rule of the report card is: if I have to mention special teams, it’s probably not good.

Normally reliable kicker Cairo Santos missed a PAT and hit a kickoff out of bounds.

Meanwhile, the Bears failed to down a brilliant Trenton Gill punt inside the 5.

Not special.

Grade: F

