Bears Release Three Players Amidst Final Round of Roster Cuts

By Ryan Taylor

In accordance with Tuesday's 3 p.m. deadline for final roster cuts, the Bears are starting to cut players from the current roster to downsize to the NFL's 53-man limit. 

WR Kevin Shaa, OL Corey Dublin, and DB Jon Alexander were waived by the Bears on Monday, according to the team. The three represent the first to go amidst a long road of cuts. 

The current roster has 76 players, so the team will need to cut 23 more players by tomorrow's deadline. 

The team finished up its preseason slate last Saturday with a win over the Cleveland Browns, making them the only team in the NFC with an unbeaten preseason record. The Bears will host the San Francisco 49ers for their season opener on Sept. 11. 

