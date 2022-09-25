Bears Record Most Single-Game Team Rushing Yards Since 1984

Bears record most team rushing yards since 1984 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears' run game set franchise records in Week 3's 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans.

The team rushed for 281 yards, the franchise's most in a single game since 1984 and the 19th most team rushing yards for one game in franchise history, according to statmuse.

Ironically, without their best legs -- David Montgomery -- who left the game with an ankle/knee injury in the first quarter, the Bears succeeded in the rushing attack.

Second-year running back Khalil Herbert posted 157 rushing yards off 20 attempts, averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. Justin Fields added 47 yards, Equanimeous St. Brown ran for 43 yards, Trestan Ebner with 23 yards and Montgomery posted 11 yards before exiting the game.

The backfield gave the Bears two scores -- both from Herbert -- on their way to a win decided in the last seconds by a Cairo Santos 30-yard field goal. Roquan Smith recorded the clutch interception to give the Bears the late win.

Luke Getsy's wide zone scheme is working well so far this season. After Week 2's game against the Green Bay Packers, the Bears came away with a productive 180 rushing yards behind Montgomery's own 122 yards.

Getsy's persistence to move the ball on the ground, while successful, has caused controversy because of the scheme's compromise of the passing game. Fields recorded seven completions off 11 passing attempts during Week 2's contest, marking the Bears at the bottom of multiple passing categories through two weeks.

Against the Texans on Sunday, Fields came away with eight completions and just over 100 yards passing. He was sacked five times for 24 yards and completed under 50 percent of his passing attempts.

Nevertheless, the positive remains on the Bears' rushing attack, which has helped bring them to two wins through three weeks this season.

Montgomery was initially ruled "day-to-day" by head coach Matt Eberflus after the game, giving Bears fans a sigh of relief the backfield has its best player available for now.

