Bears Receiver Velus Jones Jr. Present at 2023 Senior Bowl

The Chicago Bears have made their presence known at the 2023 Senior Bowl.

Bears receiver Velus Jones Jr. is present at this year's bowl.

Jones played in the 2022 Senior Bowl and recorded four catches for 53 yards during the game. He was scouted from the bowl and drafted by the Chicago Bears in the third round of the 2022 draft.

#Bears WR Velus Jones Jr., a Mobile, Ala., native, chats with HC Matt Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles at Senior Bowl practice. pic.twitter.com/XLRtqNMurn — Larry Mayer (@LarryMayer) January 31, 2023

Along with Jones, head coach Matt Eberflus, general manager Ryan Poles and Bill Polian, who the Bears have consulted for organizational services, are also at the game.

Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is coaching the American team and will have a microscopic look at the 2023 prospects soon to become NFL players, and potentially Chicago Bears.

"He's [Getsy] right there eyeballing these guys. He can see who's trying their best," Bears play-by-play announcer Jeff Joniak said on NBC Sports Chicago's Football Night in Chicago. "What kind of interesting qualities and traits fit into their system that he specifically is looking for?"

"And it's a great opportunity for him. It increases his profile amongst his own locker room and his own franchise. It's running the show. It's implementing with a bunch of different coaches. It's not his coaching staff. It's just a bunch of guys pulled from other teams. And so it was a very organized practice today, very organized, very competitive."

