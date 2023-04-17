Bears re-sign wide receiver Dante Pettis originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears are bringing back wide receiver Dante Pettis.

The team announced the re-signing, noting it's a one-year contract for an undisclosed sum of money.

It will be Pettis' second consecutive season with the Bears.

Last season Pettis played in all 17 games, starting seven. He caught 19 passes for 245 yards and three touchdowns. His most memorable was in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers, when Fields rolled out of the pocket and threw it all the way back across the field to Pettis who ran down field for a 51-yard touchdown.

Pettis also replaced Velus Jones Jr. on punt returns at one point in the season and returned 18 punts for 163 yards. Jones Jr. muffed two points to in the first half of the season, prompting the change.

