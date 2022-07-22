Bears Quarterback Justin Fields' Madden 23 Rating Is Out

Justin Fields' Madden 23 rating is out originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The moment all Madden fans have been waiting for is finally here.

Quarterback ratings.

As for Bears fans, their quarterback, Justin Fields, got away with a respectable rating after his first season in the league.

Justin Fields, 74

Trevor Siemian, 61

Nathan Peterman, 49

Fields scraped by with a reasonable rating for how he's performed thus far. Last year was a tough one for the rookie. He suffered an ankle injury that kept him out as well as battling for starting position with Andy Dalton.

That led Fields to throw for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns on top of 420 rushing yards and an additional two touchdowns.

The lowly statistics came from an abundance of mishaps outside of Fields's control, such as Matt Nagy's inevitable downfall as head coach and Ryan Pace's poor construction of the offensive line and other areas of the team.

This rating marks Fields just behind Tua Tagovailoa (MIA) and Jalen Hurts (PHI). Good for Bears fans, he ranks above former quarterbacks Mitch Trubisky (PIT) and Andy Dalton (NO). Fields is also just above Carson Wentz (WAS) and Zach Wilson (NYJ).

Fields received a 90 or better rating in speed, acceleration, agility and throw power. One area he needs improvement on is throwing on the run (80) and throwing accuracy short, medium and long, which are all roughly in the mid 80s.

He will have a chance this season to prove his skillset under a new offense, which likely includes exploiting Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney as well as a wide-zone rushing offense to help take the pressure off of the young quarterback.

Hopefully, the passing offense gets the most out of Fields by incorporating play action or some type of running for the athletic QB.

While it's projected the Bears will likely be a bottom-tier team this season, Fields can still show off his development from this past offseason while the team continues its rebuild.

