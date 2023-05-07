Chicago Bears

Bears QB Justin Fields Graduates From Ohio State

By Alex Shapiro

Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State on Sunday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Justin Fields has earned many accolades over his short time with the Bears. He’s earned Player of the Week awards and broken numerous NFL records. Now he’s added “college graduate” to the list.

Fields officially finished up at Ohio State on Sunday and graduated with a degree in consumer and family financial services. Fields left OSU after his junior year to go pro, but according to the university he continued his coursework through the Department of Athletics’ degree completion program.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Fields’ studies are still ongoing with the Bears. The team has continued to fine tune his footwork in an effort to improve his rhythm and timing, especially in the short passing game. Fields is also working to develop chemistry with his new No. 1 wide receiver DJ Moore.

The Bears have already begun their offseason program at Halas Hall, but things will pick up in a couple of weeks when they begin OTAs on May 22.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Local

Chicago Weather 52 mins ago

Severe Thunderstorms Could Hit Chicago Area Sunday Evening

Chicago White Sox 4 hours ago

White Sox Place Eloy Jiménez on 10-Day IL, Recall Carlos Pérez

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us