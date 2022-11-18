Bears QB Justin Fields' Cleats Enshrined in Pro Football Hall of Fame

Fields cleats from breaking QB rushing record go to HOF originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Over the past few weeks, Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has had numerous break out moments.

That includes breaking the NFL record for the most rushing yards in a single game for a quarterback against the Miami Dolphins. Fields broke Michael Vick's 173-yard game on the ground, by putting up 178 rushing yards.

And the pair of cleats he wore during that record setting performance will now be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

🗣New to the Pro Football Hall of Fame@ChicagoBears QB @justnfields rushed for 178 yards on Nov. 6 against Miami to set the record for most rushing yards in a game by a QB.



The cleats Fields was wearing have arrived in Canton and are being prepared for display.



📹 @NFLonCBS pic.twitter.com/2NDLMUFFz4 — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) November 18, 2022

Against Miami, Fields also broke the team's franchise record for longest run and touchdown run for a quarterback with a 61-yard blast in the third quarter on a third-down scramble.

He broke that record the following week against the Detroit Lions with a 67-yard touchdown run. And he also came close to his single-game rushing record with 147 yards.

So far NFL defenses don't seem to have an answer for Fields' rushing ability.

And another quarterback rushing record could fall, leading to potentially another pair of cleats heading toward Canton.

Fields currently has 749 yards rushing this season through 10 games. Lamar Jackson's single season rushing record for a quarterback stands at 1,206 yards. Fields is on pace for 1,273 yards.

Over the past two weeks, Fields has rushed for 325 yards and those rushing performances are certainly outliers, but he only needs to average 65 yards a game to break Jackson's record.

Fields had been averaging 53 yards on the ground per game before that record breaking performance.

