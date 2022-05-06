He may have not had the most fantasy points during his rookie season, but that's not stopping anyone from buying his jerseys.

According the NFL Players Association, Justin Fields, the 23-year-old Chicago Bears quarterback, ranked 8th on a list of the top 50 players with the top NFL merchandise sales from Mar. 1, 2021 - Feb. 28, 2022.

Fields edged out Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who came in 9th.

According to the NFLPA, either Tom Brady or Patrick Mahomes has been atop the quarterly or year-end NFLPA list 12 straight times since October 2018.

Fields is the only Chicago Bear who made the list.

Here's who rounds out the top 10:

Tom Brady, Tampa Bay Buccaneers Patrick Mahomes II, Kansas City Chiefs Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals Mac Jones, New England Patriots Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys George Kittle, San Francisco 49ers Justin Fields, Chicago Bears Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers

According to the NFLPA, the Top 50 Player Sales List is the only verified ranking of all officially licensed, NFL player-branded merchandise sold from online and traditional retail outlets as reported by over 85 NFLPA licensees such as Fanatics, Outerstuff, Nike, Fathead, FOCO and Funko. Licensed product categories included trading cards, men’s, women’s and youth game jerseys, T-shirts and hoodies, backpacks, wall decals, pennants, collectible figurines, matted and framed photos, bobbleheads, plush, drinkware, pet products, and many more.