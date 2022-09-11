Bears Punter Trenton Gill Hit With Bizarre Penalty in Opening Home Game

WATCH: Bears punter hit with bizarre penalty originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It doesn't get any more Chicago Bears than this.

Rookie punter Trenton Gill was hit with a rare unsportsmanlike conduct penalty during the team's first game versus the San Francisco 49ers.

Gill brought a towel on the field to dry the surface for kicker Cairo Santos to attempt a field goal. The field was soaked from a downpour in Chicago. However, that is illegal, according to NFL rules.

Rule 5, Section 4, Article 6, which reads, in part: "Towels...must be attached to or tucked into the front waist of the pants... are prohibited from discarding on the playing field any loose towels or other materials used for wiping hands and the football.

The punter violated rules by bringing the towel on the field. Unfortunately, the team took a 15-yard penalty as a result of the towel, moving the team out of field goal distance and forcing them to punt the ball back to the 49ers.

The call didn't hinder the Bears' overall performance. The team got away with a 19-10 upset win over the 49ers behind an excellent defensive performance and two Justin Fields touchdowns.

