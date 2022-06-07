Bears Preseason Game Vs. Seahawks to Air on National TV

Bears preseason game to air on national TV originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

One of the Bears preseason games will be nationally televised this year. The league released its national broadcast schedule for all the preseason games on Tuesday, and included in the list was the Bears - Seahawks game in Week 2 of the preseason.

That game will be the first time the entire country gets to check out how the Bears look under new head coach Matt Eberflus. It will also be the first opportunity for a national audience to see how Justin Fields looks in Year 2. The game will air on national airwaves at 7 p.m.

The Bears kick off their preseason schedule by hosting the Chiefs and former Bears head coach Matt Nagy on Aug. 13. Andy Reid hired Nagy to act as senior assistant coach and quarterbacks coach.

The Bears regular season begins on Sept. 11 with a game against the 49ers at Soldier Field.

