By Ryan Taylor

Bears practice squad tracker: Latest rumored additions to roster

The 53-man roster for the Chicago Bears is set in stone. The team cut 23 players yesterday to make the NFL roster limit. 

On Wednesday at noon, the Bears can start officially signing members to their 16-man practice squad. The Bears downsized multiple positions they will likely carry on the practice squad, like quarterback, running back, tight end and fullback. 

Here's a list of the rumored practice squad signings. The list will be updated as news drops of new signings. 

Practice squad signings:

  • Trevon Coley (DL)
  • Chase Allen (TE)
  • Isaiah Coulter (WR)
  • Kellen Diesch (OT)
  • Nathan Peterman (QB)
  • Lachavious Simmons (OL)
  • Micah Dew-Treadway (DT)
  • DeMarquis Gates (LB)

