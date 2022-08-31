Bears practice squad tracker: Latest rumored additions to roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The 53-man roster for the Chicago Bears is set in stone. The team cut 23 players yesterday to make the NFL roster limit.

On Wednesday at noon, the Bears can start officially signing members to their 16-man practice squad. The Bears downsized multiple positions they will likely carry on the practice squad, like quarterback, running back, tight end and fullback.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

16-Man #NFL Practice Squads

▪️ 10 players with 2 or less years of experience

▪️ 6 players with no experience restriction

▪️ Veteran Weekly Salary: $15,400 - $19,900

▪️ Non-Veteran Weekly Salary: $11,500

▪️ Salaries are non-guaranteed

▪️ Counts against the salary cap — Spotrac (@spotrac) August 31, 2022

Here's a list of the rumored practice squad signings. The list will be updated as news drops of new signings.

Practice squad signings:

Trevon Coley (DL)

Chase Allen (TE)

Isaiah Coulter (WR)

Kellen Diesch (OT)

Nathan Peterman (QB)

Lachavious Simmons (OL)

Micah Dew-Treadway (DT)

DeMarquis Gates (LB)

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.