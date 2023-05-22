Bears playoff odds aren't too good, per ESPN analytics originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

ESPN has updated its Football Power Index, or FPI, for the 2023 NFL season, and according to their analytics the Bears have an uphill battle to make the playoffs this year.

ESPN’s FPI aims to measure a team’s strength relative to the rest of the league, and project how a team will fare as the season advances. Each team is given a number score, which represents the expected point margin for that team, against an average opponent at a neutral site. Currently, the Bears have a -2.4 FPI, meaning they’re projected to lose by just less than a field goal to an average opponent. That’s tied for 23rd in the league.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The analytics also pump out projected standings and playoff odds for each time. Once again, things aren’t very encouraging for the Bears. Over the course of 10,000 simulations, ESPN has the Bears finishing with 7.8 wins and 9.2 losses. That puts them third behind the Lions (9.4-7.6) and Vikings (8.6-8.3) and just slightly ahead of the Packers (7.4-9.6).

RELATED: 3 Bears who could make impact as OTAs begin

It will be tough for the Bears to make the playoffs with just seven or eight wins, but if they can eke out a few more victories than projected they’ll have a chance. ESPN believes the Bears have a 34.2% chance of making the playoffs, with a 15.9% chance of winning the division. Those odds rank 21st and 19th in the NFL, respectively.

Taking a step back, ESPN’s projections seem reasonable. Winning four or five more games this season would be a marked improvement, and would likely mean Justin Fields has taken a step forward in his development. Each year the NFL has a team that goes from bottom-dweller to legit contender, like last year’s Jaguars team, or the Bengals the year before that. It’s conceivable that the Bears could be that team, especially if Fields does improve, but it’s too early to say a jump like that is expected.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.