Bears Players Take to Twitter to Show Support for Damar Hamlin

By Ryan Taylor

Bears players show support for Damar Hamlin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During a Monday night football contest between the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals, safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field and went into cardiac arrest, putting his life in jeopardy on the field during the game. 

While the world watched, waited and hoped for Hamlin's health, players from the Chicago Bears took to social media to show their support for the 24-year-old player. The players asked for thoughts, prayers and well wishes for Hamlin.

According to a statement from the Buffalo Bills around 1 a.m., Hamlin's heartbeat was restored on the field and he was transported to the UC hospital in Cincinnati. They declared his status sedated and listed him in critical condition. 

Here are some of the Tweets from the Bears players, plus a well-wish from the organization:

