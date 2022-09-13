Bears Plan to Keep the Team Within the McCaskey Family Beyond Passing Members

Report: Bears plan to keep team with McCaskey family originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The McCaskey family might be heading towards choppy waters, according to a recent article from Sportico.

The Bears have a plan in place to keep the team in the McCaskey family but execution can be complicated with a $5B asset. https://t.co/IcDvBtZNRu via @sportico — Kurt Badenhausen (@kbadenhausen) September 13, 2022

Amidst Bears principal owner Virginia McCaskey's passing, the Bears will be forced to reshape ownership to have a "single lineal family" (which doesn't have to be a singular person) control at least 30 percent of the team, per NFL rules.

In 2015, the NFL requested succession plans every year from every team in the league to avoid any surprises in an ownership change. One source told Sportico the Bears "have a plan to keep the team in the family when Virginia McCaskey dies."

"Specifics of that plan weren’t provided, but would require re-consolidating control of at least 30% of the team, which is now worth $5 billion, into a single wing of the McCaskey family. It could also involve the sale of some equity," Sportico wrote.

The subject of ownership succession is a windy road in the NFL. In short, the Bears would likely desire to navigate costly tax roads and NFL ownership rules to keep the team with the family. However, amidst Virginia's future passing, the ownership shares in the McCaskey family will have to be shared with her children and grandchildren.

George Halas did this to the Bears in the 1980s before his passing. Halas divided his 49.35 percent share of the team into equal 3.8 percent stakes for his 13 grandchildren. His estate plan limited the tax hit the Bears and his family would incur.

According to experts from the story, waters get murky amongst family members when certain kids don't want anything to do with the team. Or, if one is chosen in place of others to take primary control of the team. Not saying this is the case with the Bears, but it's been an issue with other ownership families, like the Tennessee Titans with Bud Adams' daughters.

But, the NFL and league owners want to make it an easy transition for every NFL team to keep the family businesses.

"On one hand, league owners want to make it easier to pass franchises along to their kids and grandkids without shouldering the burden of hefty estate taxes that have forced many prior sales," the article writes. "On the other hand, the NFL wants family-controlled businesses that are protected from financial uncertainty and family in-fighting, which means it wants concentration of equity and voting shares."

McCaskey will turn 100 years old in January. According to the article, it's unclear how much of her original 19.7 percent stake she owns. Per NFL rules, she can bring her stake down to one percent. This will likely be a course of action for the Bears upon her passing, since it would alleviate tax occurrences against the Bears.

