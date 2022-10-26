Bears Placing Lucas Patrick on IR, Open Byron Pringle's Window to Return

Bears placing Patrick on IR, open return window for Pringle originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears will be without a key member of their offensive line for some time. Center Lucas Patrick left Monday night's win over the New England Patriots with a toe injury and will be placed on injured reserve, head coach Matt Eberflus announced Wednesday.

Eberflus said the Bears don't have a timetable for how long Patrick will be out. The Bears currently are without left guard Cody Whitehair who is on IR with a knee injury. Sam Mustipher will man the starting center role in Patrick's absence. Mustipher was benched prior to the Patriots game but returned to the lineup when Patrick went down with the toe injury.

The Bears also elevated offensive lineman Dieter Eiselen to the 53-man roster Wednesday.

In good injury news, the Bears opened the 21-day return window for wide receiver Byron Pringle. Pringle has been on injured reserve since exiting the Bears' Week 3 win over the Houston Texans with a calf injury.

"So we're gonna see where he goes, in terms of his conditioning level," Eberflus said of Pringle. "He's been working with the strength staff and we're gonna open his window up today for that. And again, if he does really well, we'll see what happens later in the week."

The Bears play the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on Sunday.

