Bears Place WR N'Keal Harry on Injured Reserve

By Ryan Taylor

Bears place WR N'Keal Harry on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears announced they placed wide receiver N'Keal Harry on injured reserve Thursday. 

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Harry suffered an ankle injury back in early August after landing awkwardly from a catch he made during training camp. He was helped off the field with trainers, unable to put weight on his leg. The injury required "tightrope surgery" to stabilize the joints in his ankle. 

The wide receiver will not be able to play the first four weeks on the season. He will be eligible to return for week five's contest against the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears acquired Harry by trading a future seventh-round draft pick to the New England Patriots in exchange for the 24-year old receiver. Harry is a former first-round draft pick from the 2019 NFL draft. 

Local

LIHEAP 10 mins ago

Thousands of Illinois Families Qualify For $300M in Energy Bill, Utility Assistance. Here's How to Apply

covid tests 37 mins ago

Free At-Home COVID Tests From the Government Will be Suspended Tomorrow

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us