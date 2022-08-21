Bears Place WR David Moore on IR, Sign FB Jake Bargas

Bears put David Moore on IR, sign fullback originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears made two roster moves ahead of Sunday’s training camp practice. They placed David Moore on injured reserve, and used his roster spot to sign fullback Jake Bargas.

The Bears signed Moore over the summer after he impressed them in a team workout. He hurt his leg during the team’s Family Fest practice earlier this month, and Matt Eberflus indicated it would take some time for him to recover from his injury. Moore has played for the Seahawks, Broncos and Packers over his five-year NFL career. Over that time he caught 78 balls for 1,163 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Bargas spent the last two seasons with the Vikings, playing in two games. He only played seven offensive snaps over those two years, per Pro Football Reference. The Vikings run a similar running scheme and play action scheme to what the Bears are installing under Luke Getsy, so he should have familiarity with what the Bears are trying to do.

The roster remains at 85 players. Ryan Poles will need to cut down to 80 players by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

