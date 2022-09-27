Bears Place Wide Receiver Byron Pringle on IR for Calf Injury

By Ryan Taylor

Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list.  

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Pringle left the game early unbeknownst after catching one pass for 11 yards. The Bears listed him as doubtful to return and he did not come back into the game after heading to the locker room. 

Through three weeks, he's recorded two catches for 33 yards, fitting in with the lowly production from the Bears' wide receiver group and their passing game. 

The fourth-year wide receiver signed with the Bears after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with the team worth north of $4 million. 

Local

Safe-T Act 34 mins ago

State Senator Proposes Changes to Illinois' SAFE-T Act Amid ‘Purge' Rumors

coronavirus symptoms 37 mins ago

Signs of COVID vs. Flu: Chicago's Top Doctor Says Only One Way to Know the Difference

The earliest Pringle can return from the injured list is Week 8, when the Bears face the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 30.  

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us