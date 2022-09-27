Bears Place Wide Receiver Byron Pringle on IR for Calf Injury

Bears place WR Byron Pringle on IR for calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago Bears placed wide receiver Byron Pringle on injured reserve following a calf injury he sustained during the team's win over the Houston Texans on Sunday. The team brought up linebacker Joe Thomas from the practice squad after moving Pringle to the injured list.

We have placed Byron Pringle on injured reserve and signed Joe Thomas off the practice squad.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/alZU3LdWaJ — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) September 27, 2022

Pringle left the game early unbeknownst after catching one pass for 11 yards. The Bears listed him as doubtful to return and he did not come back into the game after heading to the locker room.

Through three weeks, he's recorded two catches for 33 yards, fitting in with the lowly production from the Bears' wide receiver group and their passing game.

The fourth-year wide receiver signed with the Bears after spending the first three seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs. He signed a one-year deal with the team worth north of $4 million.

The earliest Pringle can return from the injured list is Week 8, when the Bears face the Dallas Cowboys on Oct. 30.

