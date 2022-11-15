Bears Place Running Back Khalil Herbert on Injured Reserve

Bears place Khalil Herbert on injured reserve originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve, according to the team.

We have placed Khalil Herbert on IR and waived Kingsley Jonathan.@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/E1axGDiFO3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 15, 2022

He appeared to suffer an injury late in game against the Lions during a kickoff return. Herbert will be unable to return for at least the next four games. The next game Herbert is eligible for is Christmas Eve against the Buffalo Bills.

Until then, the Bears' backfield will have to suffice without him. Expect Treston Ebner to see some snaps alongside David Montgomery and Justin Fields' patented quarterback-designed run plays.

Herbert has been extremely useful on the ground this season. He averages 6.0 yards per carry, tied for first amongst all other NFL running backs.

On the season, the second-year running back has 643 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns along with 62 receiving yards and an additional receiving touchdown. He's helped the Bears become the best rushing attack in the NFL, rushing for over 2,000 yards through 10 weeks.

The Virginia Tech product won the NFL FedEx ground game player of the week award back during Week 3's contest against the Houston Texans. He stepped up to run for 157 yards and two touchdowns in place of an injured Montgomery.

Herbert is also the team's kick return man, so the Bears will have to search for another to fill his spot.

