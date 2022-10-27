Bears Place Lucas Patrick on Injured Reserve With Toe Injury

Lucas Patrick on injured reserve with toe injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Bears placed center Lucas Patrick on the injured reserve list on Thursday due to a toe injury.

Patrick left Monday's game against the New England Patriots and did not return with the aforementioned injury.

Get updates on what's happening in the Chicago area to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

We have placed Lucas Patrick on IR and signed DE Gerri Green to the practice squad@Hyundai | #DaBearshttps://t.co/gsYoYDzqWo — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) October 27, 2022

On Monday, Patrick was moved from left guard to his native position at center following the recovery of a hand injury he sustained over the summer, and because of Cody Whitehair's injury at left guard.

Unfortunately, the Bears will be without Patrick and Whitehair (and potentially Larry Borom, who did not practice Thursday) leaving the interior line with the likes of Sam Mustipher and Michael Schofield.

The Bears will face the Cowboys on Sunday, who have the most recorded sacks in the NFL this season with 29 sacks.

It poses to be a difficult matchup for Chicago and its injury-riddled offensive line.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.